Green runway to be installed for launch of Lincolnshire: Bastion in the Air exhibition

A 150 ft long runway, made entirely from artificial grass is being installed at RAF Scampton ahead of a new exhibition to mark 100 years of the UK’s aerial force.

Supplier of artificial grass, LazyLawn, will also be installing a red carpet as part of the event ready for welcoming guests at its official opening on April 5.

Production Director at LazyLawn, Peter Footitt, said: “We are proud to be involved in such an important event for the RAF. The exhibition looks very impressive so far and we are looking forward to seeing the finished product at the launch.”