Grants help toward renovation of community shop

After a grant of more than £3,000 a shop which helps the community has become more accessible.

The Affordable Foods Shop and Social Lounge in Gainsborough have revamped their facilities after accepting a grant from two West Lindsey Councillors.

Coun Jessie Milne and Coun David Bond have each awarded £1,000 towards the total cost of the project to improve facilities at the popular shop and social lounge and match funding was also awarded by the council to the value of £1,297.

The total grant of £3,297 went towards replacing the boiler, and making the facilities more accessible by installing a disabled toilet and baby changing facility.

Coun Jessie Milne said: “It is a brilliant service that they provide here, and it is fast turning into a real community hub, it is bringing people together. In this day and age, there are some people who really struggle to get good quality food as it can be so expensive, but at the Community Shop people can get almost anything they need at an affordable price.

“The Community Shop and Café is really growing and creating an area for the community, I feel it is a brilliant asset.”

There are 22 active volunteers that work in the Gainsborough store, with more than 870 registered members enjoying discounts in the shop.

The Affordable Foods Shop and Social Lounge also offer activities and clubs such as arts and crafts and a games group that are open to all.

The shop is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 4pm.