Garden waste collection and recycling service takes winter break

Garden waste collections for recycling in Worksop and Retford are coming to an end for 2018 as the service, provided by Bassetlaw District Council, takes a winter break.

The last collections of the year in Worksop will be during the week beginning Monday, December 10, while the Retford service finishes uring the week beginning Monday, December 3.

However, residents can now sign up for the 2019 season of collections, which will run from the start of March to the end of November. The fee remains £30 per bin, which includes the use of a 240-litre bin, in which you will be able to place all kinds of garden waste, from grass cuttings and hedge trimmings to leaves, small branches and twigs, dead plants, weeds and cut flowers.

Almost 8,000 people signed up for the popular 2018 collections and despite a delayed start to the season because of snow and ice, and also one of the hottest summers on record, more than 2,500 tonnes of garden waste has already been recycled.

Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at the council, said: “Our garden waste collection service continues to grow year on year, and it’s great that so many people in our district have decided to recycle their garden waste.

“We hope that even more people will sign up for 2019 and dispose of their garden waste in a more environmentally friendly way.”

If you would like to find out more about the service, please visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/gardenwaste, or call the council on 01909 533533, say environment services and press one for garden waste collection.