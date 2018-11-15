Game on for Dinnington footballers as new league comes to the town

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust has launched its successful football programme Game On in Dinnington.

The Football 5ives games will take place at Dinnington High School on Fridays from 3pm to 5pm and will provide local teenagers aged 13 to 18 with a space to exercise, socialise and learn new skills.

The new Game On league will be at Dinnington High School

Kat Clarke, development manager for Game On (England), said: “As a rural town there is a serious lack of activities for children and young people in Dinnington to engage with.

“Many people are unable to travel into neighbouring Sheffield or Rotherham which makes these sessions all the more important.

“The turn up and play sessions now provide local teenagers with a positive activity where they’re able to learn transferable life skills, make lasting friendships and become more active.

“Game On really does have the potential to change the attitudes and outlooks of young people living in coalfield communities and we’re excited to be able to offer the programme in Dinnington.”