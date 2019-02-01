Gainsborough welcomes new nail bar as part of regeneration scheme

Gainsborough has welcomed a new business as part of a wider town centre regeneration scheme.

Bamboo Nail Spa is now open for business in Market Street which has undergone a major internal and external transformation with a traditional shop front and a new internal layout.

Shop front grants are still available for other premises in the town centre looking for a makeover.

The new nail bar is run by Kim Phan who is expanding her business in the town.

The new business has helped create three new jobs for the area.

Kim said: “I have been overwhelmed by the support of the local people here in Gainsborough with a very busy first few days.”

Alisdair Gillespie, Dransfield Properties’ Estates Surveyor, said: “We are delighted that Kim has had a very successful start in her new premises and we wish her the very best for the future.”

“We are looking forward to making further announcements in the coming weeks about other new businesses moving in to this part of town, I’m sure everyone agrees this project is really lifting and transforming the area.”