Gainsborough's new Travelodge is now officially open

The wait is finally over as Gainsborough’s Travelodge has been officially opened.

The hotel can be found opposite Marshall’s Yard on the corner of North Street and Market Street, on the site of the former Sun Inn, and has 56 rooms with access to car parking and has created 16 new jobs.

The hotel was officially opened by the Mayor of Gainsborough, Coun Richard Craig, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Pat Mewis, Gainsborough’s Town Crier Roger Merrett and Travelodge district manager, Alison Barr.

Alison Barr said: “Gainsborough Travelodge, the town’s first branded hotel will certainly help attract new business and leisure visitors to the area, which is great news for the local economy.

“As research shows annually Travelodge customers will spend £2 million with local businesses during their stay.”

The hotel will be managed by Tarnya Roberts, who joined Travelodge in 2014 as a night time receptionist

Tarnya said: “I never imagined I would be making history one day by managing Gainsborough’s first branded hotel. I am very proud to have built a fantastic team who are as passionate as me about delivering great customer service.

“Our new hotel has got off to a flying start and looking ahead, business on the books is encouraging.

“We are set for a busy festive season and we will be the town’s ‘spare room’ provider this Christmas for visiting family and friends.”

Coun Pat Mewis, chairman of the council, said: “We have worked intensively with Travelodge and the development team to bring this hotel to Gainsborough, which is part of our continued vision to create a town centre with the hotel as its anchor, encouraging more people to stay in our great town.”

Rooms are available from £29 and can be booked at www.travelodge.co.uk.