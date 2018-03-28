Gainsborough’s beach is set to return for another year

Gainsborough’s popular beach will return to the Market Place this year for two days of seaside fun!

Families will be able to soak up the summer sun as they sit and relax on deck chairs and feel the sand between their toes.

Children can build sandcastles in a giant sand pit, and have their picture taken on a giant deck chair – as they are invited to join in the fun.

The event has been organised by West Lindsey District Council and is completely free including buckets and spades to use on the day.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Sheila Bibb, said: “I’m so pleased that the beach is back in the Market Place.

“The event has been really popular over the past few years and we hope this year it will continue to draw in families over the summer holidays for some shopping and seaside fun in Gainsborough.

“We have changed the dates to a Friday and a Saturday so that people can discover what the shops and the Market in Gainsborough have to offer.

“Not all families are able to enjoy trips to the seaside so we’re bringing the seaside to them and we are encouraging parents to bring their children along.

The beach event is booked for Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28.

Chairman of the Independent Traders, Dawn Barron, welcomed the news.

She said: “I am so pleased the beach event is back in the Market Place this summer.

“I am especially pleased that it will take place on a Friday and Saturday this year as the town centre shops will be open and will be able to get involved in the summer fun.”

And ward member for the South West Ward of Gainsborough, Coun Judy Rainsforth, urged families to put the dates in their diaries.

She said: “This event is always well attended and provides a great atmosphere for friends and families to get together and have a little summer fun right here in Gainsborough.

“If you want a break from the beach you can check out what the shops have to offer and browse the stalls on the market and don’t forget you will be able to enjoy one hour free parking any time.”