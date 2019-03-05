Gainsborough MP is backing campaign to reduce speed limit of road outside Torksey residential park

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh and councillors are campaigning to reduce the speed limit of a 50mph road which residents are forced to cross in order to reach a bus stop.

The MP, along with Coun Richard Butroid, Coun Stuart Kinch and people who live at the Little London residential park on the A156, Lincoln Road, Torksey, want to see the speed limit reduced.

Sir Edward said: “The residents of the Little London Residential Park are rightly concerned that they have to cross a road with a 50mph speed limit in order to access the nearest bus stop.

“There is no pedestrian crossing and that means those trying to make use of local bus services have to almost take their lives in their hands to get to the bus stop on the other side of the road.”

Coun Butroid said: “This campaign is something I have been helping with alongside local residents,

“In recent months I have met with highways officials, Sir Edward Leigh and Coun Stuart Kinch to help raise this safety concern and obtain a satisfactory outcome.

“We all know there are real concerns with residents crossing this busy road to use the bus stop.”