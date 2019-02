A Gainsborough man pretended to be selling a caravan for nearly £4,000.

Scott Lund, 38, of Pilgrims Way, Gainsborough, claimed to sell and deliver a caravan intending to make a gain of £3,900. He has been committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £3,900 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.