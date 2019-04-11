Gainsborough man caught driving without insurance

A Gainsborough man has been disqualified from driving for six months after he was caught driving without an insurance policy.

Paul Edis, 51, of Summergangs Lane, Gainsborough, was also fined £660, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates Court G110817-1d

He was driving along the A156 in Gainsborough in July last year.