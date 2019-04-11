Gainsborough man caught driving without insurance Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A Gainsborough man has been disqualified from driving for six months after he was caught driving without an insurance policy. Paul Edis, 51, of Summergangs Lane, Gainsborough, was also fined £660, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Lincoln Magistrates Court G110817-1d He was driving along the A156 in Gainsborough in July last year. Brexit extended until Halloween - all you need to know