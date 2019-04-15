Gainsborough Heritage Centre celebrating 25 years with a 1940s themed event

The Gainsborough Heritage Association is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and as part of the celebrations a 1940s themed dance evening has been organised for Saturday, May 18.

The evening will feature Room 21 Big Band a 22-piece band with the Axholme Sisters as a special tribute to the Andrew Sisters playing some of the very best forties tunes.

Gemma Clarke, publicity officer, said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Gainsborough Heritage Association this year with our 1940s themed dance at the Weston Rooms.

“The dance is an amazing fundraising opportunity for the Centre to help maintain the stonework of the building that dates back to 1904 known locally for many years as Gainsborough’s General Post Office and Telephone Exchange.”

Many of the Centre’s exhibitions are permanent reminders to shops in Gainsborough’s market place as well as a 40s themed living room and kitchen scene that shares a story with a range of different objects that have been donated to the Association.

The Centre has developed fantastic resources, exhibitions and achieved amazing amounts through hard work and determination since its creation in 1994.

The Association’s collections and resources have grown since being based in the Old Post Office on North Street and it is vitally important to the town’s heritage that this continues.

Gemma said: “Tickets are now on sale for the dance and can be purchased at the Heritage Centre or at the Pink Orchid in Gainsborough.

“So don’t forget to book those tickets to ensure your place and help us to raise crucial funds to maintain a vital heritage asset to the town as well as having loads of fun at the same time.”

The evening is taking place at The Weston Rooms in Hickman Street, Gainsborough at 7pm.

Tickets cost £20 and the evening includes a two-course meal.