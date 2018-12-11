Gainsborough Food Bank in need of donations as Christmas nears

A food bank in Gainsborough has gone from strength to strength helping to support people who are homeless or are in need some extra help.

Gainsborough Food Bank is part of Riverside Training Services, a training centre and was initially started to help the learners using the training service as it was found many were either homeless or struggling on the little benefits they were getting.

Lisa Ratcliffe, from Riverside Training Services, said: “We’ve had almost 100 visits to the food bank, some of those have been the same people visiting more than once.

“People are mainly referred through organisations including P3 and the Job Centre, however we do get walk ins as well.

“It is preferred that they are referred through an organisation to make sure they have had a chat with someone regarding mental health, finances etc. However, we can offer support on these things as well.

“One of our volunteers has helped a learner to secure a place to live after living on the streets.

“I personally have found Gainsborough to have so many generous people and we’re now getting messages pretty much every day from someone wanting to help, either with volunteering or donating items.”

People who want to donate can can either drop items off at Riverside Training in Market Street during office hours Monday to Thursday 9am to 5pm and Friday 9am to 4.30pm or send a private message through Facebook with their address and details of the donation and Alison will be able to collect it. She is going to collect once a month from the new year.

Lisa said: “We are in desperate need of sliced bread, tinned or fresh meats, fray bentos pies, ready meals, crisps, tinned puddings and food for children such as fish fingers

“We have a fridge and freezer which has been donated by Horsley’s and the staff have completed their food hygiene training.”