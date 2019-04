A man from Gainsborough has been banned from driving for 26 months after driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kyle Dean, 32, of The Walk, Gainsborough, had 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Lincoln Magistrates Court G110817-1d

He was also given a community order, be under curfew for three months from 8pm to 7am, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.