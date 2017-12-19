Future’s bright for former Worksop sea cadet Alyx after joining Royal Navy

A former Worksop sea cadet has joined the ranks of the Royal Navy after “sailing through” her basic training.

Teenage trainee chef Alyx Bloomfield joined the service in September after arriving at the gates of HMS Raleigh in Cornwall for her induction training.

Alyx, who studied at Dinnington High School, has now completed an intensive 10-week course designed to teach her the skills she will rely upon throughout her career.

The course culminated with a “passing out” parade which saw the successful recruits march out before their families and friends.

Alyx said: “I joined the Royal Navy to follow a dream I’ve had since I was 10-years-old.

“I wanted to accomplish it to show people that I could do it.

“The training has taught me to live life to the full to achieve your dreams.”

Once fully qualified Alyx will join a team who make sure the ship’s company receive three nutritious meals a day.

The 17-year-old could be cooking for a crew of up to 1,000 people, depending on the class of ship she is assigned to.