Frustrated Warsop man hurled sign and sparked police chase

A frustrated Warsop man who hurled a Subway sign into the air was chased by police and arrested for shouting threats at them, a court heard.

David Pogmore vented his anger on the sign on Leeming Street, having previously been warned about his behaviour by officers, on December 9.

He was chased on to White Hart Street where he swore and shouted at officers and was uncooperative as he was taken to the station, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said Pogmore separated from his girlfirend the week before, and had been confronted by another man outside a pub earlier in the evening.

“He was a little miffed at what happened and he took his frustration out on the sign,” he said.

“He didn’t see a reason for the police to take such a keen interest in him.”

Pogmore, 26, of Meden Avenue, admitted using threating words, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.