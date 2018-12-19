Fracking firm draws a blank at Tinker Lane site

Anti-fracking campaigners have reacted with cautious delight to a major setback for the energy company drilling a site at Tinker Lane, near Retford.

Controversial, exploratory work by IGas at the site, which has attracted huge protests, has failed to find any evidence of the type of shale gas, Bowland Shale, it was targeting.

The news was described as “a good Christmas present for the people of Blyth and Barnby Moor” by David Larder, chairman of the Bassetlaw Against Fracking group.

But he warned: “It does not bode well for the New Year for the villagers of Misson because IGas have stated it is now moving on to the nearby Misson Springs site, just outside the village and not far from the local school.

“IGas has already been granted planning permission for exploratory drilling there.

“The police have installed a mobile home there. The injunction on the site will lead to further arrests of peaceful protesters, as happened at Tinker Lane.”

Stephen Bowler, chief executive officer at IGas, said: “We are naturally disappointed not to have encountered Bowland Shale at Tinker Lane.

“But the outcome does not change our view of our next target well at Misson Springs, where we believe a thick section of shale is present, and which we expect to spud in the first quarter of 2019.”