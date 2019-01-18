Former Notts Police officer admits making indecent images of children

A former Nottinghamshire Police officer has admitted making indecent images of children.

Lee Bowditch, aged 48, was suspended from his duties at Newark Police Station after he was originally charged with the offence.

Appearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court today, Friday, January 18, he pleaded guilty to the two charges of making indecent images of children.

Bowditch, a retired police constable of Nottinghamshire Police, is now due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, February 15.