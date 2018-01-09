Former Notts police assistant chief constable found hanged at home

A former Nottinghamshire police assistant chief constable was found hanged at home, it has emerged today.

Paul Broadbent, who was a former District Commander in Sheffield, was found dead in his home in Barnsley on Wednesday, December 27.

At an inquest into his death, which was opened in Sheffield this afternoon, it was revealed that Mr Broadbent's body was found at 9.55pm that day and emergency services were called but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest has been adjourned for enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death to be carried out but it is not being treated as suspicious by South Yorkshire Police.

A full hearing is expected to take place in April.

After clocking up 30 years' police service, he retired in 2012 and joined the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority as its chief executive to tackle modern day slavery and exploitation.

A statement from the GLAA said he was "a champion for the vulnerable".

"He devoted more than 30 years of his life to public service in a career that began as a young police officer on the beat in Cumbria and which saw him rise through the ranks to Assistant Chief Constable with Nottinghamshire Police," agency spokesman Ian Waterfield said.

Mr Broadbent was "a warm, funny, generous man, who cared deeply for his colleagues", he added.

"He believed passionately that the scourge of modern slavery and labour exploitation can be defeated by partners and organisations working together."

Nottinghamshire Criminal Investigation Department also paid tribute to Mr Broadbent.

A spokesman on twitter said: "Shocked and saddened to learn of the uintimely death of our former ACC and @UK_Glaa colleague, Paul Broadbent. An advocate for the detective branch he took his ever present passion for serious crime investigation and protection of the vulnerable through to the GLAA.