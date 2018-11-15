First joint graduation day is another milestone event for colleges group

The RNN Group Colleges celebrated the achievements of its higher education students at its first joint graduation, with students graduating from North Notts College in Worksop, Rotherham College, and Dearne Valley College.

Two ceremonies took place in Rotherham’s iconic Rotherham Minster throughout the day, commemorating the success of 154 graduates from the colleges’ university-level courses.

Staff and students celebeate following the RRN Group joint graduation ceremony. Photo: Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd

Students of all three colleges were then invited to celebrate their success with their family and friends at a reception at the University Centre Rotherham (UCR).

Following tradition, a procession of staff and VIPs marked the opening of the ceremony by making their way from UCR through Rotherham town centre, led by the Old Silkstone band from Barnsley.

The mayor and mayoress of Rotherham, Coun Alan Buckley and Mrs Sandra Buckley attended the morning ceremony, with the deputy mayor and deputy mayoress, Coun Jenny Andrews and Coun Jeanette Mallinder attended the afternoon ceremony, alongside Jason Austin, iInterim principal of the RNN Group.

The dignitaries were followed by a sea of graduation gowns and caps including VIPs and staff from all three colleges.

Each student then received their commemorative certificate and were given motivational speeches by guest speakers Sarah Champion MP and Rotherham United manager Paul Warne, as well as student guest speakers Elena Cliff and Sally Parker.

The congregation was entertained at intervals by the vocals of Danny Newey, a level three performing arts student at Rotherham College.

Graduates, VIPs, staff, friends and family then enjoyed celebratory glasses of bucks fizz and food cooked and served by UCR catering students.

For further information on UCR, visit the website at www.ucr.rotherham.ac.uk