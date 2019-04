Firefighters have tackled a grass fire near Retford Golf Course.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire on Ordsall Road where 500m of grass and undergrowth were on fire.

Ordsall Road

The service attended the fire at about 4pm on Friday, April 12.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "They used a hose reel, beaters and back packs to extinguish the fire."