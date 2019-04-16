Farmers Market was a success in its new Gainsborough location

Crowds and the sunshine came out to see the newly re-launched Farmers’ and Craft market at its new location in Gainsborough.

Both old and new producers took part in the market with a fantastic range of locally produced food and handmade crafts from the monthly event’s events new location on Market Street.

Simon Smoothey,Roger Merrett, Cara Thornhill and Alison Shipperbottom

Town Crier, Roger Merrett, was on hand to officially launch the market.

Cara Thornhill, assistant centre manager of Marshall’s Yard, said: “It was a great turn out on Saturday both from traders and shoppers and we couldn’t have wished for better weather. The new location worked well in terms of drawing people to this area and linking Marshall’s Yard with the town centre.

“We hope that residents and visitors to the town will continue to support the local market and this encourages further traders to give the weekly market a try this summer.”