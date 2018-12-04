Every major Wetherspoons in and around Nottinghamshire ranked from best to worst

Nottinghamshire has a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs, but some are more popular with customers than others.

These are the best and worst Wetherspoons in Nottinghamshire, ranked according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Trent Bridge Inn

The Trent Bridge Inn has an impressive rating of four out of five stars, with 47 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good.’

Fans like the service, food quality and location. One customer said: “I'm a big fan of the Wetherspoon chain of pubs and this one is no exception. Lovely view over Trent Bridge, really nice classy decor, friendly team of bar staff and good range of ales.”

2 Radcliffe Road, Nottingham NG2 6AA

2. The Stag & Pheasant

This pub has a four out of five rating, with 47 per cent of customers rating it as being ‘excellent’.

One customer simply said “excellent”, while another commented “Came here for the first time about a year ago and been quite a few times since now and it is such a nice place. I love the food and the menu is extensive, so much to choose from”.

Unit 4, Clumber Street, Mansfield NG18 1NU

3. The Company Inn

With an impressive four of five rating, 46 per cent of customers rate The Company Inn as being ‘excellent’.

Customers like the food quality, value for money and atmosphere. One diner said: “Visited for a friends birthday, the environment clean and nicely decorated, the food was delicious and reasonably priced.”

Castle Wharf, Nottingham NG1 7EH

4. The Liquorice Gardens

The Liquorice Gardens has an overall rating of four out of five stars, with 42 per cent of customers rating it as ‘excellent’.

One customers liked this pub’s “Good food and friendly service”, while another said they received a “Friendly welcome from helpful staff, service was prompt.”

1a Newcastle Street, Worksop S80 2AS

5. The Regent

The Regent has an impressive four out of five rating, with 41 per cent of customers rating this pub as being “excellent”.

One customer said: “Great food, good value and a lovely place to chill.”

Kingsway, Diamond Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield NG17 7BQ

6. The Roebuck Inn

The Roebuck Inn has an impressive rating of four out of five stars, with 41 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good.’

One diner said: “Always nice food never had any problems with food here not been in ages but this is the best wetherspoons in town center,” while another added “Fast service, great staff best wetherspoons around.”

9–11 St James’s Street, Nottingham NG1 6FH

7. The Admiral Sir John Borlase Warren

This pub has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with 23 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good’ and 38 per cent rating it as ‘excellent’.

One customer said: “We regularly visit this pub. We love the whole spoons experience. They serve good value for money food. The staff are always friendly and the pub is generally clean and tidy. There is an excellent choice of food and drinks.”

Another diner commented “The staff were helpful and friendly welcomed us serving us breakfast.”

97 Derby Road, Nottingham NG9 7AA

8. The Lady Chatterley

With a rating of 3.5 out of five and 37 per cent of customers rating this pub as being ‘excellent’, The Lady Chatterley is popular with customers.

One diner commented: “Another great wetherspoons bar offering cheap beer and great food the atmosphere is good and the staff very attentive. There is a good outside space and plenty of inside seating.”

59 Nottingham Road, Nottingham NG16 3AL

9. The Sir John Arderne

This pub has an overall rating of four out of five, with 31 percent of customers rating it as ‘excellent’ and 44 per cent as being ‘very good’.

One diner said: “I always find the food good value and good quality. Always a good selection of draught beers and at realistic prices.”

1–3 Church Street, Newark-on-Trent NG24 1DT

10. The Butter Cross

The Butter Cross has an overall rating of four out of five star, with 26 per cent of customers rating it as ‘excellent’.

One customer said: “Friendly staff and great service. Food was hot and delicious. Great choice on menu and beers and gin.”

Market Place, Bingham NG13 8AP

11. The Free Man

The Free man has an overall rating of four out of five stars.

One customer said: “Love going here for Breakfast/Brunch on a Sunday. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming. Always very busy the service and food always good.”

Another customer added: “Love it here. Always plenty of staff on, they all work very hard.”

334–336 Carlton Hill, Nottingham NG4 1JD

12. The Samuel Hall

31 per cent of customers rate The Samuel Hall as being ‘very good’, with an overall rating of 3.5 out of five.

One diner said: “We regularly visit for the great breakfast served here and now also go on a Tuesday for ‘Steak Club’.

The food is very well cooked, delicious and plentiful and so reasonably priced, nothing more to say. Great atmosphere and the staff are always friendly and welcoming.”

The Old Bus Depot, Mansfield Road, Nottingham NG5 2JN

13. The Gooseberry Bush

The Gooseberry Bush has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, with customers liking the good quality and service.

One customer said: “Quick service, good atmosphere and a great place for students. All staff are friendly and a nice smoking area outside.”

Peel Street, Nottingham NG1 4GL

14. The Joseph Else

Located in Nottingham, The Joseph Else has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five stars. However, it gets mixed reviews from customers.

One said: Good service, good location and the usual great choice of food and drinks at competitive prices,” while another simply said “Disappointed”.

11–12 South Parade, Nottingham NG1 2JS

15. The Dominie Cross

The Dominie Cross has an overall 3.5 out of five rating, with mixed reviews from customers.

One diner said: “A mixed bag”, while another commented “This place gets even worse”.

38 Grove Street, Retford DN22 6JR

16. The Woodthorpe Top

This pub has a 3.5 out of 5 rating but gets mixed reviews from customers.

One customer said: “Disgusting”, while another commented “I’m local so i go there often with my wife. Nice quiet homey atmosphere,reasonable prices and good food.”

151A Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham NG3 5JL

17. Lloyds No.1 Bar

This Wetherspoons has a 3.5 out five rating overall, with 36 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good’

However, it gets mixed reviews from customers. One customer said that this pub is “cheap and cheerful”, while another said “Worst Wetherspoons in Nottinghamshire”.

1 Carlton Street, Nottingham NG1 1NL

18. The Widow Frost

The Widow Frost has an overall rating of 3.5 out of five, but customers think it could do with some improvements.

One diner said: “Needs some attention”, while another simply said “awful”.

Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NB

19. The Picture House

This pub has a rating of 3.5 out of five, but gets mixed reviews from customers. One diner said: “This is the worst Wetherspoons pub I've ever been in.”

However, another customer commented “We've been coming here for the last 5 years the staff are very friendly food is as good as any other wetherspoons . Yeah it is rough and ready and in need of a refurbishment but mostly the people are friendly.”

Fox Street, Sutton in Ashfield NG17 1DA

20. The Pilgrim Oak

The Pilgrim Oak also has a rating of 3.5 out of five and mixed reviews from customers.

One diner said that this pub is “Always busy and the food is good. The menu is extensive and the place is clean. The staff are hard working and friendly.”

However, another commented that “It’s definitely one of the worst Wetherspoons in the country”.

44–46 High Street, Hucknall NG15 7AX

21. The William Peverel

With an overall rating of three out of five, customers think The William Peverel could be improved.

One customer simply said “avoid”, while another said “Staff disinterested. Tables dirty and uncleared.”

259 Main Street, Nottingham NG6 8EZ

22. The Ernehale

The Ernehale has an overall rating of three out of five stars, but customers think it needs improvements.

One customer said: “Filthy pub, burnt food, says ‘wheelchair friendly’ - toilet isn’t, overall an awful visit.”

149–151 Nottingham Road, Arnold NG5 6JN

23. The Last Post

The Last Post also has a three out of five rating, with some customers disliking the food, service and the pub’s cleanliness.

One customer said: “Really bad service. Rude staff. Dirty tables. Bathrooms dirty and food not great. Definitely avoid and go somewhere else instead.”

Chilwell Road, Beeston NG9 1AA