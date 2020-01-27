Europe from £18 and other cheap flights available from Doncaster Sheffield Airport right now

Everyone loves a flight bargain – and there’s certainly plenty to be had at Doncaster Sheffield Airport right now.

There’s cut-price flights to be had to top destinations all over Europe – with prices starting from as little as just £18.

You can bag a bargain at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Here are just some of the bargains available right now, according to budget flight finder Skyscanner

You can get to Debrecen in Hungary for £9 each way in March – with a flight out on the 4th and a return on the 8th making it a real trip to save your pennies on.

Alternatively, you can pocket a flight to Warsaw in Poland from just £34 while if you get your skates on, you can bag yourself a trip to Bucharest in Romania from as little as £54.

Fancy sampling the cultural delights of Lithuanian capital Vilnius?

Flights there are priced at as little as £47 return right now, while if you fancy a trip to its neighbouring Baltic State neighbour Latvia, you can get on board for just £46.

Fancy a city break in the German capital of Berlin? Flights are on offer from £75 and other German destinations include Dortmund and Cologne, although not all flights are direct.

You can even grab a UK break, with flights on offer to London and Edinburgh with trips to the capital starting from £67 and north of the border to the Scottish capital from £82.

Again, not all flights are direct so you’ll need to check before you book.