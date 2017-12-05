Search

Ernie’s Wish launch counselling suite for Bassetlaw parents affected by baby loss

Official opening of office and counselling suite for Ernie�"s Wish charity, pictured are chair of trustees Amy Dennington, vice chair Shelley Bacon, charity founder Carla Spence, Ernie�"s sister Edith Spence, five, secretary Claire Brow, counsellor Rachel Hodges and trustee Natalie Harwood
Bereaved families in Worksop will have a peaceful space to access support and heal in comfort following the launch of a counselling suite by local charity Ernie’s Wish.

