'Please feed swans bread' experts urge after one staves to death following a viral campaign

A swan has starved to death after members of the public were told to stop feeding it bread following a viral campaign.

The Swan Support a rescue centre treating and caring for sick and injured swans said the birds have been suffering following the "ban the bread" campaign.

The campaign launched last year aims to educate the public about the dangers of feeding loaves and crusts to ducks, swans, geese and other waterfowl.

However experts from Swan Support have said there is "no good reason" not to feed the swans bread.

They have now urged the public to feed swan's bread stating it is "better than nothing".

A spokesman from the swan rescue said: "Sadly another swan that may have suffered from the "ban the bread" campaign.

"He was massively underweight, he weighed just 4kg.

"When our rescuers arrived they were met by a few members of the public who said they were told to stop feeding bread.

"He starved to death. He died in transit.

"The lake he was on doesn't have much natural food, they rely on being fed by humans. Please if you've always fed bread please do not stop, it is better than nothing."