Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were at scene of a crash at Clumber Park.

The collision happened on Old Coach Road at around 9pm last night (Friday, March 29).

Firefighters from Worksop and Newark attended and assisted Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.

