Worksop school officially opens new nursery and classroom

A Worksop school has answered its most-asked question from parents by opening a nursery.

St John’s CE Academy this week also officially unveiled a new classroom for its Year 1 pupils.

The new nursery classroom at St John's Church of England Academy in Worksop.

David White, principal, said: “For a number of years now the number one question from parents of children at St John’s was ‘why don’t you have a nursery’.

“Its taken five years of careful planning, a conversion to academy status and a successful bid to the Department for Education to put together the funds needed to make this a reality.

Mr White said the building project had two phases; firstly to build, staff and convert an existing Key Stage One learning area into a purpose-built nursery and to open the nursery by September 2018.

He said: “We achieved this, all nursery places are taken and we have a waiting list for 30 and 15-hour places.

The new class year one classroom.

“ Amazingly this happened in less than a term.

“We continue to welcome children into our foundation two setting from up to 15 other nursery settings across the town, but now our family have a chance to use our purpose-built setting which is on site and physically connected to the children’s next class.”

Mr White said the initial feedback had been positive, and praised the dedication of his staff in helping deliver the project.

He said: “Phase two was to create a new classroom for our Year 1 children, wheelchair-friendly access, intervention rooms and central resourcing areas,” he explained.

“The children moved in to this setting in late December and they say they love it because they now have ‘a proper sink’.

“It’s amazing what is important to five-year-olds.”

The Right Reverend Anthony Porter, Bishop of Sherwood, was on hand at the official opening on Wednesday to bless the new classrooms.

Mr White said: “We are delighted we have been able to extend opportunities and learning provision for the children who attend St John’s CE Academy.”