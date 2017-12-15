REVEALED: The Nottinghamshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

These are the Nottinghamshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets for pupil progress.

Pupils' development by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards in core subjects including reading, writing and maths.

In Nottinghamshire these were:

Victoria Primary School, Nottingham, Nottingham

Windmill L.E.A.D. Academy, Nottingham, Nottingham

Wynndale Primary School, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Arnbrook Primary School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Jeffries Primary and Nursery School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Killisick Junior School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Kingsway Primary School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Netherfield Primary School, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Carr Hill Primary and Nursery School, Retford, Nottinghamshire

Hodthorpe Primary School, Worksop, Nottinghamshire