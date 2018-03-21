Drunk friends can’t recall what started brawl in Mansfield town centre

A pair of drunk pals who fought each other in Mansfield town centre couldn’t explain what started the row or remember what happened, a court heard.

Pawel Bogdan was caught on CCTV when he threw the first punch at Zbigniew Cieslik, and the pair began trading blows and rolling around on the ground on Leeming Street, on March 3, before police and members of the public separated them.

Both men told police they had shared a bottle of whiskey at home with a third man, before embarking on a drinking session in Mansfield, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Cieslik, 22, formerly of Bridge Street, Ilkeston, and Bogdan, 21, of Latimer Close, Bulwell, both admitted using threatening words or behaviour, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The offence put Cieslik in breach of a nine month sentence, suspended for two years, that was imposed by Nottingham Crown Court, in 2016.

The court heard that Bogdan was cautioned for common assault in 2015.

Simon Greaves, for Cieslik, said: “He has not drunk alcohol for some time. It’s not clear what triggered the argument.

“Lord knows what the reall issue was but it’s been resigned to the past.

“He acknowledges that people who will have seen that behaviour will have been fearful.”

Mary Dixon, for Bogdan, said: “He was mystified by what happened. He accepts totally that he started the incident. He has no recollection of what he did or why he did it.

“When shown the CCTV he couldn’t believe his actions and expressed amazement.”

Probation officer Sarah Todd said Cieslik, an HGV driver, couldn’t understand why he had reacted that way, but showed a good understanding of the potential consequences.

“He has taken himself to an AA meeting because he was so worried about his behaviour,” she said.

She said he had struggled to get access to his young daughter, after her mother left the area.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Bogdan, who works night shifts, was “shocked” by what happened.

“He was more concerned about what would happen to his friend than what will happen to himself,” she said.

“They are very much still friends, very tight friends, and this has done nothing to change that.”

Presiding magistrate Richard Eaton said: “Your behaviours were disgraceful that night.

“It’s quite clear from the CCTV that there was nothing to stop you from walking away. A young lady intervened and the police came.

“You need to recognise how close you have come to receiving a custodial sentence. You can’t behave like that.”

Cieslik was given a 12 month community order, with a six week curfew from 6pm to 4am, and must attend 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Bogdan was given a six week community order with a Saturday-only curfew, from 7pm to 7am.

They were each ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.