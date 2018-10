Four people have been arrested after being caught poacher thanks to drone footage.

Lincs Police Droned tweeted the footage.

Drone footage from @lincsCOPter in Beckingham

The tweet said: "Poachers in Beckingham last night thought they could hide in their car in a wood!.

"#24hr #thermal #police #drone deployed, finds them in minutes and guides in @LincsPoliceK999 4 in custody."