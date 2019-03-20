“Drink, drugs, prison, death” await Sutton shop thief

A homeless man who stole laundry products to fund his drug habit in Sutton was warned he faced a future of “drink, drugs, prison, death” if he doesn’t take action, a court heard.

Martin Toon stole £70 of goods from Huthwaite Service station, on July 21, 22 and 29, and £51, from Tesco Express, on July 27, last year.

Probation officer Greta Percival said the thefts were committed to fund his heroin habit after he was released from prison.

She said he had since kicked heroin, but was still smoking mamba, and occasionally using crack cocaine.

David Grant, mitigating, said Toon, who has never worked, had “just started to get a grip on his life.”

Toon, 27, who is of no fixed abode, admitted the thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 18.

On Wednesday, district judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You’re an intelligent man, fit and able, and there’s no reason in this world why you should not work.

“The only person who can sort this out is you. If you don’t cooperate with this order at the age of 27, the rest of your life will be drugs, drink, prison, death. That’s what’s going to happen.”

Toon was given a a 12 month community order, with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was fined £20 and ordered to pay compensation to the stores.

