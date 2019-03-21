Drink driver spotted downing beer in Mansfield

A drink driver who was seen downing beer from a can before getting into his car will lose his job, Mansfield magistrates heard.

CCTV picked up Andrej Tomasevic drinking from a can and then getting into his Audi A4, on Toothill Lane.

He was stopped by police on Rosemary Street, at 3am, on February 17. A test revealed he had 51 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcgs.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Tomasevic would lose his job because of the inevitable ban.

She said he drank three cans of beer, but didn’t appreciate how that would impair his driving a “relatively short distance.”

She urged magistrates to give him a shorter ban as his wife is pregant and he is the sole breadwinner.

Tomasevic, 34, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving via a Lithuanian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £250 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for 14 months, but was offered a drink-driver’s rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 106 days, if completed by December 2019.