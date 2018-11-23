Drink driver in Mansfield was FOUR TIMES over the limit

A boozed up driver who was more then FOUR times over the limit in Mansfield has been told he could be sent to jail.

Police officers stopped Wiktor Wrobelewski’s car after it was seen swerving from one side of the road to the other on Midworth Street, on October 15.

A test revealed he had 148 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Prosecutor Sarah Sanderson said the reading put it into the highest category in the sentencing guidelines.

Wroblewski, who was unrepresented, spoke via a Polish interpreter.

He said: “This will never happen again. I have a family and a little son. I can’t go to prison because I must provide for my family.

“I really apologise and I regret my actions.”

Wrobelewski, 36, of Booth Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving, and driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report from the probation service.

Wrobelewski was given an interim driving ban and unconditional bail, to return to the court on Thursday, November 29.