Drink drive Kirkby mum must quit job

A Kirkby mum who narrowly missed oncoming cars while driving over the limit has been forced to quit her job, a court heard.

Kirsty Walton’s Skoda Octavia was seen pulling out of the Blue Bell pub, in Sutton, and followed by police, at 8.15pm, on November 26.

Along they way they saw her fail to signal, narrowly miss oncoming traffic, before coming to a stop on Frederick Street when she hit the kerb, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“She immediately confessed she was drunk,” he said.

A test revealed she had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 micrgrammes.

Walton, 31, of Holly Grove, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Walton, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates she was sorry and took full responsibility.

She said she had given up her full-time job at the council because it would be impossible to take her five-year-old son to school.

She was banned for 18 months, but was offered a rehab course which will cut the disqualification by 136 days if completed by November 2018.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.