An 18-month-old dog who has been abandoned twice is training to be a Derbyshire Police dog.

Ted, a Labrador cross was first given to Dogs Trust in February and was rehomed for two months before being sent back to the rescue.

He was then picked up by the force and he is being assessed as a potential search dog.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "Ted is currently on assessment with us from Dogs Trust and is winning officers over already. How could you not with that smile?"