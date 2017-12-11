“Disastrous consequences” for Mansfield woman on drink drive charge

A Mansfield health and safety officer who was seen swerving in her car while over the limit faces “disastrous consequences,” a court heard.

Leanne McLoughlin’s car was stopped on Mansfield Road, in Spion Kop, at 6.30pm, on November 24.

A test showed she had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

McLoughlin, 41, of The Park, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Maria Moore, mitigating, said McLoughlin consumed three white wine spritzers over a three hour period, at a colleague’s leaving party, but thought she would be OK to drive home as she didn’t feel drunk.

“This will have disasterous consequences for her and her family,” Mrs Moore said.

She said it was likely McLoughlin, who works for a construction company and travels around 500 miles a week in a company car, would lose her job.

The court heard she has three children in Ireland with a former partner, who she sends £1,000 a month to support, and she was unable to reach them by public transport.

Mrs Moore said the stress of the court case had also McLoughlin caused neurological problems.

“This conviction is going to impact on every area of her life,” added Mrs Moore.

She was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed by July 2018.

She was fined £800, and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 victim surcharge.