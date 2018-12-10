Derbyshire vet issues festive warning about what not to feed your dogs

A warning has been issued to all dog owners during the Christmas period NOT to feed your dogs certain types of festive food.

It follows the case of Mickey, a 15-month-old Belgian Shepherd dog who was saved by staff at Pride Veterinary Centre in Derby after he ate a mince pie containing ingredients that are toxic to dogs.

Mickey at Scarsdale. Photo credit: Scarsdale Vets.

Now, his owner wants to use Mickey’s mince pie scare as a warning to other pet owners to keep pets in Derbyshire and beyond happy and healthy this Christmas.

Mickey spent the weekend at Pride Veterinary Centre, Scarsdale Vets’ veterinary hospital, after his owner realised what he had eaten and knew the detrimental effects raisins have on dogs.

Mickey was rushed in during the night and was treated by the Vets at Night team – which offers veterinary treatment throughout the night, 365 days a year.

The Vets at Night team made Mickey sick to get rid of any residual mince pie in his stomach and then put him on intravenous fluids for the next 48 hours.

Mickey at Scarsdale. Photo credit: Scarsdale Vets.

Debs Smith, senior small animal veterinary surgeon, who was part of the team who treated Mickey, said: “Mickey was one of four dogs treated this weekend for eating something toxic and sadly this is something we see a lot of at this time of year and other holiday times.

“Mickey was given IV fluids as raisins, sultanas and currants can cause kidney failure.

“We take the ingestion of any toxic ingredients very seriously and in the case of raisins and currants where the method of how they can cause such detrimental effect on the kidneys is not understood, we advise treatment if even the smallest amount has been eaten.”

The team also fed Mickey meals with charcoal in to prevent any absorption of toxins into his system and, after 48 hours of IV fluids, a blood test revealed his kidneys were functioning normally and Mickey was able to go home to spend Christmas with his human family.

Mickey at Scarsdale. Photo credit: Scarsdale Vets.

Scarsdale Vets sees an increase in toxic cases over the festive season, as many Christmas foods, plants and products are toxic or harmful to pets, including chocolate, mince pies, Christmas cake (both containing raisins, sultanas and currants), alcohol, turkey, chicken, goose (or other meat) bones, anti-freeze, holly, mistletoe, poinsettia and ivy.

Debs added: “Make sure all gifts and edible Christmas tree decorations are well out of reach.

“There is lots of advice available online about what foods your pets need to avoid this Christmas, but you can always talk to your vet too if you are unsure.

“If you think your pet has eaten something it shouldn’t, contact your vet straight away as the sooner toxins are treated, the better.”

“We’re so glad Mickey is back to full health and that he will be with his family for Christmas.”