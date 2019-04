Motorists using the M1 this morning are being warned that there has been a motorbike accident at the Heath roundabout near junction 29.

The accident happened at about 7.40am this morning, April 12, causing part of the roundabout to be closed.

It is also causing delays onto the M1 southbound at the junction for Mansfield and Chesterfield.

Highways England expect usual traffic conditions to return between 8.30am and 9am.

