Danger to life warning as Storm Diana heads for the Midlands

There could be danger to life through flying debris in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire as gales sweep the region tomorrow.

A yellow warning for wind in the East Midlands has been issue by the Met Office between 3am and 2pm on Thursday November 28.

A spell of wet and windy weather is expected, with a small chance of very strong and disruptive winds.

What to expect

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and propertiesFurther details

A weather system will move northeastwards across the UK on Thursday bringing widespread strong winds. Inland gusts of 50 mph are likely with gusts of 60-65 mph in exposed locations around Wales and western England. There remains a small chance that this system will intensify as it moves northeastwards bringing even stronger winds to southwest England, Wales and on into northern England and southeast Scotland. If this occurs, gusts of 70-80 mph could be seen, mainly in exposed locations, bringing increased likelihood of more significant disruption. In either case, winds will moderate by late morning across western England and Wales, then by mid afternoon across northern England and southeast Scotland. Heavy rain is also likely to affect southern and western England as well as Wales, and following on from recent wet weather this may lead to some very localised surface water flooding.