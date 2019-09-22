Young people learnt about knife crime, finger printing and littering at the first Cadet Roadshow event in Nottinghamshire

Around 35 young people were given the opportunity to take part in a wide variety of activities which included learning about knife crime, finger printing and littering with Nottinghamshire Police.

On Friday, September 13, the force’s Citizens in Policing Department hosted the first Cadet Roadshow event in Bestwood Park, Nottingham.

The session was aimed at providing those aged 11 to 16-years-old with the skills and support to succeed.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also taught the group about hose drills and the use of rescue equipment.

The young people were then involved with team building and reaction tasks with the RAF Engagement Team.

The force’s Volunteer Police Cadets Youth Engagement Officer, Romel Davis, said: “The session was a massive success and the children who attended really enjoyed all the activities.

“This is one of many unique and innovative projects we have created within Nottinghamshire Police which provide our young people with something positive to do as well as lots of other benefits. Please look out for more exciting opportunities.”

The Cadet Roadshow project was brought about to allow Nottinghamshire Police and its partners to better engage with the young people of Nottinghamshire by building trust and confidence, and improving relationships as well as giving the young people a chance to improve their inter-personal skills and learn about careers in uniformed services.

Charlie Flatters, Nottinghamshire Police’s Cadet Co-ordinator, added: “After having completed the Roadshow activities, all the young people said that they learnt something new, and a high proportion indicated that they will be aiming towards a career in uniformed services.

“It is great that we can provide this opportunity for young people in Nottinghamshire so they can learn about the work our officers do, and how they can help ensure their neighbourhood is a safe place to live, work and visit.

“I would like to say a big thank you to our Cadet Leaders and partners who supported this event.”

The Roadshow project will be travelling around the city and county with a different session running each month.

Future dates will soon be published and you must book a place to attend.

To find out more visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/cadet-roadshow.