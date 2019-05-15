Worksop man hurled TV remote at mum in drunken rage

A Worksop man who hurled a TV remote at his mum in a drunken fit of anger has been warned he will end up in prison at the rate he is going.

Aaron Keep picked up the remote after hitting his mum on the hand, then threw it again and hit her on the leg, during the row at her Forest Hill Road home, on May 10.

Prosecutor Leanne Townshend said he had a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer on March 11, when he received a community order.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said: "He accepts full responsibility. He had never come before the courts until March, and both offences are for violence in drink.

"I explained that at the rate he is going he is going to prison. It's a real shame."

She said Keep had "deep-seated issues in the family", but "he knows he shouldn't have reacted like that."

Keep told the court he had moved out of his mum's address and was hoping to gain accommodation in Worksop.

Keep, 26, care of King Street, admitted the assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Magistrates revoked the old community order, and gave him a new one for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days, instead of six, and a new six-month alcohol treatment programme.

He must pay £85 in costs and an £85 government surcharge.

