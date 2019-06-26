Worksop machete man claimed he was holding "pop bottle"

A Worksop man who was found with a machete in the town centre has been ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Police were called to Bridge Place at 3am, on May 6, where they found John Rose in a van, and a machete in a case on the backseat.

He told police he had been helping his grandfather in his wood yard, said probation officer Cheryl Nisbet.

"He said he put it in the back of the car and forgot about it," she said. "He was talking to a friend and says he was holding a bottle of pop."

She said Rose was standing outside a pub from which he is banned and thinks the "door staff have it in for him."

Rose, 27, of Bishopdale, admitted possession of the machete when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: "Had I been dealing with this case on Monday I wouldn't have accepted a plea on the basis that this was simply in your van.

"I would have taken the view that there was something far more sinister going on.

"But it would be wrong of me to go behind my colleagues."

Rose was given a 12 month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

An order for the machete to be forfeited and destroyed was made.

