Woman's day-long ordeal in "disgraceful episode of domestic violence" in Mansfield

A man who kicked, punched and threw his partner around her home in a "disgraceful episode of domestic violence" that lasted throughout a day in Mansfield has been jailed.

Jonathan Millbank grabbed the woman by her hair and pulled her to the floor, hit her on the head, threw her to the floor causing nasty cuts to her knees, at her flat in Mansfield, on January 13.

"At one point she ran from the property, he picked her by the waist and forced her to the floor where he began hitting her on the back of the head," said prosecutor Sarah Sanderson.

"She was running down the street, banging on people's door and she was able to phone the police."

The court heard the woman was left with cuts, scratches and bruising to her body, and Millbank also caused £1,000 of damage to the room.

David Grant, mitigating, said Millbank, who was on licence at the time, had been returned to custody since, and will not be released until February next year.

He said Millbank saw the woman "coming from someone else's property and that's when he lost it that day."

He added that Millbank was receiving help for alcohol abuse and schizophrenia at HMP Ranby.

Millbank, 27, who gave his address as HMP Nottingham, admitted assault and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "This is a disgraceful episode of domestic violence."

He handed Millbank a total of 18 weeks in prison, imposed a three year restraining order, and ordered him to pay a £115 government surcharge.

