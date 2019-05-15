Warsop man faces serious domestic violence charges

A Warsop man will appear at crown court to face serious charges of domestic violence.

Adam Horner, 31, of Carter Lane, Warsop Vale, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, charged with wounding with intent, assault occasioning ABH, criminal damage and dangerous driving, on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Leanne Townshend said the wounding is alleged to have taken place on May 19, last year, while the other offences took place in February and May, this year.

She said he had four previous convictions for violence, as well as previous convictions for drugs, dishonesty and driving, and had had committed offences and failed to comply with court orders in the past.

Kenton Sargeant, for Horner, said there would be a lengthy delay before these allegations are resolved and urged the bench to grant conditional bail.

He suggested that Horner could be electronically monitored and "trusted to adhere to strict bail conditions."

He has no previous history of failing to attend, or attempting to interfere with witnesses, Mr Sargent said.

Magistrates remanded him in custody, on the grounds that he would commit further offences and interfere with witnesses, and because of the nature and seriousness of the offences.

He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court, via video-link, on June 12.

