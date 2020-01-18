Two men have been jailed for nearly ten years combined after a vicious attack on a driver through his car window during a Nottinghamshire robbery.

Harry Wood, 21, and Brendan Sharp, 22, both of Kirkby-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to robbery – after attacking a man in his car in the town – while a one year-old child was in the vehicle, looking on in horror.

Brendan Sharp and Harry Wood.

Wood, of Southwell Close, was locked up for five years and four months while Sharp, of Alexandra Street, was jailed for four years and five months.

The pair were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this week for the attack which took place last year.

The court heard that the offence was made more serious as both Wood and Sharp were aware that an imitation firearm was present during the attack.

A third suspect was arrested in connection with the incident but was subsequently released with no further action.

The offenders attacked the victim, causing him head injuries, as he waited in his car on Southwell Close on February 19 last year, the court heard.

One of them was armed with a machete, another with a cosh and the third with an imitation firearm.

The victim, who required hospital treatment, also had his mobile phone and jewellery items stolen from him during the incident.

A police clip shows one of the offenders attacking the victim in his car, with one of the other offenders in the background.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Tony Tonks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These offenders showed a complete disregard for the injuries they caused to the victim.

“What made it even more shocking was that a one-year-old child was in the car at the time.

"This sentencing shows that Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate violent crime in our communities and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.

"We will continue our efforts to target violent criminals who don’t think twice about using dangerous weapons and violence on our streets."