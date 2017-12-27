Two charged with series of burglaries in north Notts

A teenager and a man have been charged following ten burglaries in the North Nottinghamshire area.

The burglaries occurred between December 7 and 15 in Winkburn, Gamston, Norton, Woodbeck, Retford, Rampton, Bothamstall, Cottam and Sturton-le-Steeple.

A 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were arrested and taken into custody near Rampton Hospital on December 15 and later charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

The 16-year-old was released on bail whilst Henry Tyson Wilsher, 23, of Coalville in Leicestershire was remanded in custody, both to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday January 15 2018.

Investigations continue and officers are looking for a further three men in relation to these offences.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 511 of 7 December. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.