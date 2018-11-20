Trio due to appear in court following series of burglaries in Nottinghamshire

Three men are due to appear in court in connection with a series of burglaries in Nottinghamshire.

Stephen Ray, 35, of Jubilee Road, Sutton; Liam Gilbert, 26, of Victoria Street, Sutton, and Wayne Wadsley, 49, of The Acre, Kirkby, have been charged with conspiracy to burgle and are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Wednesday November 21).

The charges follow burglaries at the following stores, during which quantities of cigarettes were stolen:

McColls, High Street, Blyth; McColls, Kingsway, Kirkby; Southwell Service Station, Southwell; Eastfield Service Station, Sutton; East Leake Post Office and Jet Garage, London Road, Retford.