This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.





Aiden Sherwood Sherwood, 30, of Radford Road, was jailed for 12 months for possessing a bladed article in public and affray.

Adam Ward Ward, 18, of Nottingham, was jailed for eight years after being found guilty of the manslaughter of Lee Marshall in Bulwell

Bruce Oscroft Oscroft, 33, of Holly Gardens, Thorneywood, was jailed for two years and 11 months having pleaded guilty to burglary and common assault.

Darren Thornley Thornley, 47, of Valentine Avenue, Selston, was jailed for 20 months after admitting possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, assault occasioning ABH & threatening a person with a sharply pointed article in a public place

