Locked up in Notts in April

These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire in April

These are the faces of the criminals jailed in courts in Nottinghamshire in the last month.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Mark Bate

Bate, 48, of Gayrigg Court, Chilwell, was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of two counts of assault of a child by penetration, two counts of sexual assault of a child and sexual assault.
2. Ashley Macleod

Macleod, 35, of Pagett Close, Hucknall, was jailed for five years after admitting three charges of making of indecent photos of children and two charges of taking indecent photos of children.
3. Brandon Whelpton

Whelpton, 22, of Danes Close, Arnold, was jailed for 12 years and nine months after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent. The incident involved an attack on a 17-year-old boy in Bestwood.
4. Deevon Graham

Graham, 18, of Lammas Gardens, The Meadows, was jailed for two years and six months after being convicted of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
