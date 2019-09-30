Locked up in September

These are the faces of the 20 people jailed for serious crimes in Nottinghamshire in September

These 20 people have all been jailed for serious crimes in Nottinghamshire in September.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Bitri, 31, of Coronation Street, Retford, was jailed for a total of 10 years for production of cannabis and false imprisonment. Two teenage boys discovered the cannabis farm, with one then being tied up and assaulted.

1. Ervin Bitri

Bitri, 31, of Coronation Street, Retford, was jailed for a total of 10 years for production of cannabis and false imprisonment. Two teenage boys discovered the cannabis farm, with one then being tied up and assaulted.
other
Buy a Photo
Sina, 34, of Carolgate, Retford was jailed for a total of 10 years for production of cannabis and false imprisonment.

2. Klodjan Sina

Sina, 34, of Carolgate, Retford was jailed for a total of 10 years for production of cannabis and false imprisonment.
other
Buy a Photo
Suli, 31, of Carolgate, Retford, was jailed for a total of 10 years for production of cannabis and false imprisonment.

3. Kreshnik Suli

Suli, 31, of Carolgate, Retford, was jailed for a total of 10 years for production of cannabis and false imprisonment.
other
Buy a Photo
Clarke, 27, of Midworth Street, Mansfield, was jailed for 18 weeks for three shop thefts in Mansfield town centre.

4. Matthew Lee Clarke

Clarke, 27, of Midworth Street, Mansfield, was jailed for 18 weeks for three shop thefts in Mansfield town centre.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5